Bemis started with Buy rating at UBS

Bemis (BMS +0.5% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $55 price target at UBS, which believes the company's strong balance sheet and cash flow will provide valuation support.

UBS says it has confidence in management's restructuring plan that is targeted to yield an annual savings run rate of $55M-$60M, ~15% of EBIT, during the next two years and drive operating margin in the U.S. to 14.6% in 2018 and 15.3% in 2019 from an expected 13.4% this year.

BMS experienced some setback earlier this year but the firm is confident that management has taken the necessary steps to rationalize its U.S. footprint and align its cost structure with the reduced volume outlook; investors remain skeptical but UBS believes the ongoing plan in Latin America has yielded positive results.