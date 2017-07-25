Restaurant stocks energized by McDonald's results

38 out of the 50 restaurants stocks with a market cap of over $50M are in positive territory after McDonald's (MCD +4.3% ) tops comparable sales and profit estimates with its Q2 report.

Notable gainers include Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES +6.9% ), Ruby Tuesday (RT +9.3% ), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +6.2% ), El Pollo Loco (LOCO +3.8% ), Del Taco (TACO +4.1% ), Bojangles (BOJA +2.7% ), Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +1.8% ), Noodles (NDLS +2.5% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY +2.1% ) and Brinker International (EAT +2.1% ).

Within the hamburger subsector, investors have their eyes on the strong demand cited by McDonald's for its premium burgers ($5 to $7). It's unclear if the McDonald's trend is a sign that the company is simply taking hamburger market share or that overall restaurant traffic is on the mend after independent chains and grocery store price deflation nipped at traffic for Shake Shack (SHAK +1.6% ), Restaurants Brands (QSR +1.5% ), Jack In The Box (JACK +0.8% ), Sonic (SONC +1.1% ), Habit Restaurants (HABT +0.3% ) and Wendy's (WEN +0.6% ).

Previously: McDonald's beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (July 25)

Previously: Comparable sales dazzle for McDonald's (July 25)

Related ETF: MENU.