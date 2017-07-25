WSJ: Scripps family voting on possible network sale to Viacom, Discovery

The Scripps family, which controls almost 92% of voting control of Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI +4.2% ), is voting today to discuss a possible sale to Viacom (VIA, VIAB) in what would be the latter's biggest bet yet since Bob Bakish took the helm, or to Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA).

That's according to a Wall Street Journal report. VIAB is down 2.3% on the news; VIA -2.3% . DISCA is 1.6% lower .

SNI's lifestyle brands aren't an exact fit with Viacom's core youth- and reality-focused programming, but could give Viacom a stronger hand in increasingly competitive channel carriage talks.

SNI and Discovery were reported last week to again be in talks to combine; the two companies have nearly $24B in combined market cap.

They had abandoned 2014 merger talks due to the Scripps family's reluctance to sell.