New study: Mortgage interest tax break has no effect on homeownership

It turns out that most sacred among sacred cows of the U.S. tax code does nothing to promote homeownership, according to a study by MIT's Jonathan Gruber, Princeton's Henrik Kleven, and University of Copenhagen's Amalie Jensen.

The authors studied data from Denmark in the 1980s, where tax policy changes and available housing data made for a good petri dish to study.

Past studies have revealed a similar finding, but Gruber regards this latest one as "putting a nail in the coffin" on the idea of the mortgage interest tax break as promoting homeownership.

The NAR's William Brown naturally disagrees, calling the study an "apples-to-oranges scenario."