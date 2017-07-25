Gevo joins with India's Praj to commercialize isobutanol technology

Gevo (GEVO +11.8% ) is sharply higher after announcing with India's Praj Industries that Gevo’s isobutanol technology will become available for licensing to processors of sugar cane juice and molasses.

Gevo expects licensing will be focused on Praj plants located in India, South America and southeast Asia, with initial capacity targeted to come online in 2019-20.

Praj says it has worked on 750 projects for ethanol plants across 75 countries, and that Gevo's isobutanol platform can be offered as a bolt-on to an existing ethanol plant or as a greenfield plant.