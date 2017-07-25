JetBlue updates guidance

JetBlue (JBLU -0.4% ) updates guidance as part of its earnings presentation (slides).

Q3 guidance: Capacity +6.5% to +7.5%, cost per available seat mile (ex-fuel) +1.5% to +3.5%, revenue per available seat mile -0.5% to +2.5%.

Full year guidance: Capacity +5.5% to +6.5%, cost per available seat mile (ex-fuel) +2.0% to +3.5%, Capex (aircraft) $1.05B to $1.15B; Capex (non-aircraft) $150M to $175M.

