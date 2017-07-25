Credit Suisse eyeing Enterprise comment in Gigamon earnings

Looking ahead to Thursday earnings from Gigamon (GIMO +0.4% ), Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral stance with eyes on what management has to say about talks with Elliott Management and its Enterprise business -- a key driver at 60% of revenues.

Comment on Enterprise visibility will be key, write analyst Kulbinder Garcha and team, after some recent weakness there. CS will be looking for reiteration of a second-half recovery with HC3 and In-line SSL product releases.

"We believe the fundamental drivers for Gigamon remain the same: (1) Virtualization; (2) The Security sales dynamic and the LT impact of new Cloud product; and (3) the network upgrade cycle to 100GbE," Garcha writes.

The firm expects revenues of $70.4M (vs. Capital IQ consensus for $71.4M) and EPS of $0.05 (in line with consensus).

It's got a target price of $43, implying 9.1% upside.