Compugen nabs U.S. patent covering lead I-O candidate COM701; shares ahead 16%

Thinly traded micro cap Compugen (CGEN +16.2% ) is up on almost a 50% spike in volume in response to its announcement that the USPTO has issued a new method of use patent covering lead immuno-oncology therapeutic antibody candidate COM701 (U.S. Patent No. 9,714,289).

The patent was issued under the USPTO's pilot program that provides early review for patent applications related to cancer immunotherapy in support of the White House Cancer Moonshot program.

COM701 is a humanized hybridoma antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint target called PVRIG.