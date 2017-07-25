FDA OKs restart of Invacare's Ohio manufacturing site; shares ahead 21%

Invacare (IVC +20.6% ) is up on triple normal volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has notified it that it has satisfied all the requirements under the consent decree to resume full operations at its Corporate and Taylor Street manufacturing facility in Elyria, OH.

The company says its can now produce and sell all products made at the site without the previous restrictions that have been in effect since December 2012. The decree applied to issues with quality and design work at its wheelchair factory and corporate facility, respectively.