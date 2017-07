Marina Biotech (MRNA +4.5% ) has signed a binding letter of intent with an unnamed gene-editing biotech firm to sell its DiLA delivery platform for $1.5M.

Under the terms of the deal, it will receive $300K upfront and $1.2M at the one-year anniversary of the closing or if the buyer raises the capital beforehand. The deadline for the close is August 30.

Marina will retain an exclusive royalty-free license to DiLA outside of gene editing as well as the right to license DiLA ex-gene editing.