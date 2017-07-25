Charter invests in Dolans' TV data analytics firm

Charter Communications (CHTR +0.6% ) has invested in 605 -- a data and TV analytics company owned by cable's Dolan family (of Cablevision/MSG fame), in a move to tap a mine of set-top box data for ad improvements.

The deal comes with an active partnership around the data, which aggregates information from 40M households, and gets 605 additional access to data from Charter's set-top boxes.

Dolan Family Ventures bought Analytics Media Group in November to form 605.

Charter and 605 will develop a platform that allows Charter's local advertisers to identify and target narrow audience groups.