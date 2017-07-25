Retail sector puts on its rally cap

Retail chain stocks are riding high amid a strong day for the sector in general. Department store names and apparel sellers are leading the charge. The sentiment could be tied to a variety of factors-- including a strong read on consumer confidence, a wave of analysts and activist investors pointing to M&A potential and some solid earnings reports. In many cases, the retail stocks listed below are recovering from extended sell-offs.
Gainers include Dillard's (DDS +8%), Sears Holdings (SHLD +6.5%), J.C. Penney (JCP +4.9%), Macy's (M +3.7%), TJX Companies (TJX +3.3%), Kohl's (KSS +2.8%), Stein Mart (SMRT +8.7%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +9.3%), Tilly's (TLYS +6.8%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +5.4%), Chico's (FAS +2.7%), New York & Company (NWY +5.4%), Cherokee (CHKE +5.6%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +4.7%), Gap (GPS +4.2%), Tilly's (TLYS +6.8%), GNC Holdings (GNC +6.5%), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +8.4%), Signet Jewelers (SIG +4.1%), The Container Store (TCS +4.6%), Big Lots (BIG +4%), L Brands (LB +3.3%).
Wal-Mart (WMT +2.1%) and Target (TGT +2.1%) aren't missing the retail party, while the broad-based SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 2.57%.
