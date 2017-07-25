Retail sector puts on its rally cap

Retail chain stocks are riding high amid a strong day for the sector in general. Department store names and apparel sellers are leading the charge. The sentiment could be tied to a variety of factors-- including a strong read on consumer confidence, a wave of analysts and activist investors pointing to M&A potential and some solid earnings reports. In many cases, the retail stocks listed below are recovering from extended sell-offs.

Gainers include Dillard's (DDS +8% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD +6.5% ), J.C. Penney (JCP +4.9% ), Macy's (M +3.7% ), TJX Companies (TJX +3.3% ), Kohl's (KSS +2.8% ), Stein Mart (SMRT +8.7% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +9.3% ), Tilly's (TLYS +6.8% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +5.4% ), Chico's (FAS +2.7% ), New York & Company (NWY +5.4% ), Cherokee (CHKE +5.6% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +4.7% ), Gap (GPS +4.2% ), Tilly's (TLYS +6.8% ), GNC Holdings (GNC +6.5% ), Hibbett Sports (HIBB +8.4% ), Signet Jewelers (SIG +4.1% ), The Container Store (TCS +4.6% ), Big Lots (BIG +4% ), L Brands (LB +3.3% ).