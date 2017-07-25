Petronas pulls out of Pacific Northwest LNG project

Petronas says it is canceling its proposed $11.4B Pacific North West LNG project in British Columbia, a major blow to Canada’s efforts to become a global supplier of liquefied natural gas.
The Malaysian state-owned oil company cites "the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry."
The project, which gained Prime Minister Trudeau's approval last year, faced intense criticism from environmentalists.
The decision also may affect the future of TransCanada's (TRP -0.2%) Prince Rupert gas pipeline, which recently was delayed as the National Energy Board was ordered by a federal court to reconsider provincial approval of the project.