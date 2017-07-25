Taco Bell partners with Lyft

Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) is partnering with Lyft (Private:LYFT) to make it easier for consumers to catch a ride to its stores with a click within the Lyft app.

"We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit-stop at Taco Bell - and we've seen many - there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible. With the advent of this fantastic partnership with Lyft, we will erase any lingering uncertainty and celebrate the ability to 'ride-thru' in Taco Mode," says Taco Bell CMO Marisa Thalberg.

