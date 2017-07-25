Apple falls out of top smartphone sellers in China

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has fallen to fifth place in the Chinese smartphone market, according to research firm Canalys.

Huawei tops smartphone sales in the country with 23M units shipped last quarter. Oppo came in second with 21M followed by Vivo (16M) and Xiamoi (15M). The latter took Apple’s previous spot on the list, but Canalys doesn’t provide Apple’s shipment numbers.

The top five brands in the country account for around 75% of the shipments.

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone models might gain more traction in China, particularly the premium OLED model.

