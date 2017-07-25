Central European Media logs increased ad demand in Q2

Central European Media (CETV +0.6% ) rode increased ad demand to revenue gains but still missed consensus in Q2 earnings today.

Revenues rose 3.8% as reported, and were up 6% in constant currency. Operating income was up 16% (17% at constant rates) and OIBDA rose 14% (15% at constant rates) to $61.2M, beating an expected $59.6M.

For the first half, Advertising revenue growth showed significant demand in Romania and higher spending in Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Meanwhile, carriage fees and subscription revenues rose 20% (23% at constant rates) with extra fees coming from Slovakia and Slovenia.

