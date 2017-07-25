Celgene to pay $280M to settle whistleblower suit over cancer drug marketing; shares down 1%

Celgene (CELG -0.8% ) eases on light volume on the heels of the news that it has agreed to pay $280M to settle a whistleblower's lawsuit claiming it used illegal marketing tactics to promote multiple myeloma meds Thalomid (thalidomide) and Revlimid (lenalidomide).

The company decided to pay up to resolve the case brought by former salesperson Beverly Brown who claimed the company defrauded federal and state Medicare programs out of billions of dollars by enticing doctors to prescribe the drugs for unapproved uses.

Celgene has yet to comment on the matter.