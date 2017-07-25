Analysts, investors have mixed reactions to Alphabet's earnings report

Analysts and investors have mixed reactions to Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) earnings report yesterday with some analysts increasing price targets and suggesting to buy in the dip and others cutting ratings.

Firms raising the price target include JPMorgan (now $1,115, was $1,075; Overweight rating), BofAML (now $1,100, was $1,035; Buy), and Cantor Fitzgerald (now $1,100, was $1,070; Overweight).

Firms lowering the price target include Deutsche Bank (now $1,220, was $1,258; Buy) and Morgan Stanley (now $1,040, was $1,050; Overweight).

On the investor side, Reuters reports that the quarter’s traffic acquisition costs, or TAC, spooked investors. TAC grew 28% on the prior year’s quarter, which marked the highest percentage increase in nearly a decade.

Analyst source: StreetInsider.