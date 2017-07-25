Hospitals in the red on GOP health plan vote

As usual, hospital operators are under pressure on the perceived risk to revenues and earnings if the Republicans get their way on healthcare. On the narrowest of margins (51/50 with VP Pence casting the deciding vote) the Senate agreed to debate the House version of the bill, itself narrowly passed in May.

Selected tickers: (HCA -4.4%)(HUM -0.1%)(THC -7.9%)(UHS -1.6%)(LPNT -2.4%)(CYH -10.1%)(SEM -2.1%)

