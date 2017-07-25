"Materially wrong" on GE call, but Stifel analyst maintains Buy rating

Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy admits he has been "quite materially wrong" with its bullish call on General Electric (GE +0.2% ) after the stock has sunk 19% YTD, but he nevertheless is sticking with his Buy rating, still seeing a favorable risk/reward in a cyclical pullback and a supportive ~3.8% dividend yield.

Even so, McCarthy trims his 2017 EPS estimate to $1.55 from $1.60 and his 2018 outlook to $1.70 from $1.90, given the ongoing challenges at GE's Oil and Gas and Power units, along with the stock price target to $28, 16.5x the firm's 2018 EPS estimate.

McCarthy expects incoming CEO John Flannery to lower EPS for 2017 and for the 2018 framework in conjunction with specific portfolio moves in mid-November.