AT&T +1.9% as profits beat, company adds wireless subs

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 1.9% after hours after topping expectations with its Q2 earnings though revenues dipped slightly Y/Y.

Sales fell to $39.8B from $40.5B mainly on declines in legacy wirelines and consumer mobility, the company said. But operating expenses fell to $32.5B from $34B.

In wireless, the company logged 2.8M net adds (2.3M U.S., and 476,000 in Mexico), and U.S. wireless logged its best-ever postpaid phone churn, of 0.79%. Total postpaid churn was 1.01%.

Entertainment Group marked 112,000 IP broadband net adds (8,000 net adds in total broadband). Video losses overall were 199,000; the company says DirecTV Now offset drops among traditional TV subs.

Cash from operations came to $8.9B; free cash flow was $3.7B. Capex was $5.2B (and $11.2B YTD).

It maintained full-year guidance.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

