Tetraphase Pharma's eravacycline on par with meropenem in late-stage study in complicated intra-abdominal infections; shares ahead 10% after hours

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IGNITE4, assessing twice-daily intravenous (IV) eravacycline compared to meropenem in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Data from the 500-subject study showed statistical non-inferiority of eravacycline to meropenem as measured by clinical response at the test-of-cure visit.

The company plans to file its European marketing application this quarter and its U.S. marketing application in Q1 2018.

Shares are up 10% after hours on robust volume.

