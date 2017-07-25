Restaurant margin improves at Chipotle

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 8.1% in Q2 vs. +9.5% consensus.

Restaurant-level operating margin popped to 18.8% vs. 15.5% a year ago.

Food/beverage/packaging costs as a percentage of sales fell 10 bps to 34.1%.

G&A expenses were down 110 bps to 6.0% as a higher level of sales leveraged off some costs..

"We saw encouraging signs in our improved financial results during the first half of the year. Recent events, however, have shown that we still have a lot of opportunity to improve our operations and deliver the outstanding experience that our customers expect," says CEO Steve Ells.

Chipotle says it expects comparable restaurant sales to increase at a high single-digit rate in 2017. The lack of a downward revision due to the recent negative publicity will be taken as a positive sign. The company expects to open between 195 and 210 restaurants this year.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (July 25)