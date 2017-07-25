Texas Instruments +2.6% after Q2 beat, positive guidance

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) reports Q2 results with beats on revenue and EPS. In the key segments, Analog revenues were up 18% to $2.4B, and Embedded Processing sales were up 15% to $868M. Other, which includes calculators and DLP products, had the only revenue drop, down 13% to $414M.

Cash flow from operations reported at $4.6B for the trailing twelve months. Trailing FCF was $4B or 28.5% or revenue. Texas Instruments ended the quarter with $3B in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance has revenue between $3.74B and $4.06B and EPS from $1.04 to $1.18. Consensus estimates have revenue at $3.8B and EPS at $1.05.

Texas Instruments shares are up 2.6% aftermarket.

