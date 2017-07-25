3M's 5% plunge blamed on weak pricing

3M (MMM -5.1% ) closed with one of its worst-ever single-day losses, falling $10.61 to below $200/share even after only slightly missing Q2 earnings and revenue estimates and raising the low end of its full-year earnings guidance; the stock had gained 18% YTD through Monday's close.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander blames 3M's pricing for the negative reaction, as the company says core pricing will be roughly flat in the U.S. in 2017 vs. a trend of 30-50 bps Y/Y globally, and price growth for its products in the U.S. is tracking toward the low end of expectations.

3M also says it took "selected price adjustments" in its industrial and consumer businesses to gain market share and accelerate volume growth; Q2 operating margins fell 420 bops in the industrial business to 19.2% and 770 bps in its consumer business to 17.2%.

“We had thought expectations were quite high going into what might be a messy” quarter, Credit Suisse's Julian Mitchell says.