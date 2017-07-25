Morningstar marks Q2 profit on broad revenue growth

Morningstar (MORN +1.8% ) grew net income on a headline basis in its Q2 earnings report with the help of the sale of online business HelloWallet and broad revenue gains.

That HelloWallet sale brought a noncash after-tax gain of $18M ($0.42/share); net income grew to $46.1M ($1.07/share in GAAP terms) from $31.8M ($0.73/share) a year ago.

Meanwhile, recently acquired PitchBook Data contributed $15.1M in revenue; overall revenues rose 15.6% and organic revenue was up 9.2%.

Average assets under management and advisement grew nearly 13%, to $209.4B.

Revenue by key product: Morningstar Data, $40.6M (up 6.2%); Morningstar Direct, $30.7M (up 12.7%); Morningstar Investment Management, $26.8M (up 9.7%); Morningstar Advisor Workstation, $22.8M (up 10.6%); Workplace Solutions, $19M (up 13.4%).

Revenue by type: License-based, $165.6M (up 16.5%); Asset-based, $46.9M (up 13.5%); Transaction-based, $16.7M (up 13.1%).

