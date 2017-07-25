Oil jumps late on bullish inventory report

According to the API, crude inventories tumbled 10.2M barrels last week. Were the EIA to release a similar number tomorrow morning, it would be the largest draw since September. Trade estimates were for about a 3M barrel draw.

WTI crude has added more than $0.50 per barrel since the print, now up 4.55% on the session to $48.45.

USO gained 3.25% in the regular session, and is up another 1% after hours.

