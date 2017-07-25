AMD shares +6.8% after Q2 beat, Computing and Graphics growth

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reports Q2 earnings with EPS and revenue beats.

Computing and Graphics segment sales up 51% on the year to $659M and 24% sequentially. Client and GPU ASPs were both up on the year, and operating income returns to the green with $7M compared to last year’s $81M loss. Improvements were due to pricing and product mix.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment sales down 5% to $563 due to lower semi-custom SoC sales. Operating income dropped from last year’s $84M to $42M due to lower sales and higher R^D investments in datacenters.

Other segment also had an operating loss increase from $11M last year to $24M due to stock-based compensation charges and a $7M restructuring credit.

AMD ended the quarter with $844M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance: revenue up 20% to 26% sequentially with the midpoint at about 15% year-over-year, which would put the actual number around $1.5B compared to the $1.39B consensus.

AMD shares are up 6.8% aftermarket.



