Express Scripts Q2 top line up 5%; earnings up 11%; cash flow up 75%; shares down 2% after hours

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 25,347.5 (+5.0%).

Net Income: 801.8 (+11.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,011.6 (+1.3%); EPS: 1.37 (+21.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.73 (+10.2%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 2,081.6 (+74.9%).

Claim volume: 248.3 (-1.0%).

Management believes its enterprise-wide initiative to transform the company by 2021 will deliver savings of $550M - 600M per year by then.

2017 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $6.95 - 7.05 from $6.90 - 7.04.

Q3 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $1.88 - 1.92.

2018 retention rate for 2017 selling season expected to be 94 - 96%.