Juniper Networks posts Q2 beat, guides in line for Q3

Juniper Networks (JNPR +1.7% ) is down 1.5% in postmarket action after posting Q2 results that beat expectations and some merely in-line guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues rose 7% both Y/Y and Q/Q. Profits, meanwhile, rose 28% Y/Y and 65% from the prior quarter on a GAAP basis, to $179.8M. Non-GAAP net income rose 15% Y/Y and 24% sequentially.

"We are executing on our strategy to lead the transformation to the cloud, and I am pleased with the continued strength in our cloud solutions," says CEO Rami Rahim.

Revenue breakout: Product, $917.2B (up 6.4%); Service, $391.7M (up 9%).

Product breakdown: Routing, $572.5M (down 0.4%); Switching, $276M (up 31.9%); Security, $68.7M (down 12.1%).

Revenues by vertical: Cloud, $379.6M (up 32.1%); Telecom/Cable, $562.4M (down 1.5%); Strategic Enterprise, $366.9M (up 1.1%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $1.29B-$1.35B (in line with consensus for $1.325B), gross margin of 61.5%-62.5%, and EPS of $0.55-$0.61 (in line with expectations for $0.58).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

