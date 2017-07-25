Work on Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline section stopped by judge

An administrative law judge temporarily stops work on Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline in a Pennsylvania town due to a dispute over the location of a valve and other equipment.

Pennsylvania's West Goshen Township argued ETP's Sunoco Pipeline unit started work on the Mariner East 2 valve and other infrastructure in a location that violated a 2015 settlement agreement.

Mariner East 2 across southern Pennsylvania will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus and Utica shale to an export terminal in Marcus Hook near Philadelphia; ETP expects the project to enter service by the end of Q3.