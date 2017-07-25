WSJ: Trump says Apple plans to build three plants in U.S.

President Trump says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook divulged plans to build three manufacturing plants in the United States. Apple offered no comment.

Trump’s comment came during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He did not provide details on the plant locations or build timing.

“I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won’t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward,” says Trump.

Earlier this year, Apple announced a $1B fund to invest in US manufacturing companies.

Most of Apple’s product assembly happens overseas through contract manufacturers with Foxconn the largest.

Foxconn does have plans to choose a location for a U.S. plant soon, but that plant would make large-panel displays for televisions.

