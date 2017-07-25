Stocks rise again, sparked by strong earnings reports

Stocks marched higher, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 all settling at fresh all-time highs and the Dow finishing just 30 points shy of its record mark.

Most major results among today's avalanche of earnings reports came in ahead of expectations; out of the five Dow names that reported their results this morning, Caterpillar, McDonald's, DuPont and United Technologies all beat earnings estimates, although a 5% shellacking suffered by 3M, which missed estimates, prevented a more dramatic rise for the Dow.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors rose, led by the financials (+1.3%), energy (+1.3%) and materials (+1.2%) groups; the tech sector (-0.2%) was weighed by Alphabet, which fell 3% in an apparent sell-the-news reaction to better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.

WTI crude oil surged 3.3% to settle at $47.89/bbl, underpinned by yesterday's news that Saudi Arabia would curb its exports next month.

U.S. Treasury prices settled lower across the curve, with the 10-year yield rising 8 bps to 2.33% while the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.39%.