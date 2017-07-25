Akamai beats Q2 estimates, shows game download weakness; shares down 7%

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announces Q2 results with beats on revenue and EPS, but investors were still wary from the company’s prior guidance lowering for the quarter due to weak game downloads.

Customer revenue by division: Web revenue was up 15% on the year to $315M, Media revenue was down 2% to $276M, and Enterprise and Carrier sales were up 9% to $18M.

Revenue by solution categories: Performance and Security up 15% to $376M with $115M of that coming from Cloud Security, up 32% ; Media Delivery sales were $179M, down 9% ; Services and Support were up 12% to $54M.

Internet Platform Customers, which includes the likes of Amazon and Facebook, dragged revenue down with a reported $51M in sales, down 17% on the year.

Cash from operations was $225M or 37% of overall sales. The company had $1.4B in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

Akamai Technologies shares are down 7% aftermarket.

