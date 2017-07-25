Reuters: Macquarie picks Moelis for $4.5B Puget Energy stake sale

Macquarie (OTCPK:MCQEF) has chosen Moelis (NYSE:MC) and its own investment banking arm to advise on the sale of its 42% stake in Washington utility Puget Energy, Reuters reports.

The stake, which is worth as much as $4.5B and held in a fund belonging to Macquarie's infrastructure business, will be put up for sale later this year, according to the report.

Puget's core business, Puget Sound Energy, is a regulated utility serving 1.1M electric and 790K natural gas customers, primarily in western Washington state.