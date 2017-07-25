AT&T Q2: Prepaid boosts phone subscribers; slowing postpaid declines

Digging more into AT&T's (NYSE:T) operational results (slides here), the company's 178,000 branded phone net additions were powered by 267,000 prepaid adds.

That meant a decline in postpaid phones of 89,000 subs -- a Y/Y improvement in those declines, for the fifth straight quarter (and as mentioned, best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.79%).

Postpaid phone subs came to 64.6M at quarter's end.

AT&T shares are now up 2.5% after hours.

The 476,000 wireless net adds in Mexico brought the company to 13.1M total subscribers there. AT&T has more than 88M LTE POPs, which covers 74% of the population.

In video, AT&T lost about 351,000 traditional video subscribers (156,000 DirecTV, 195,000 U-verse) and added 152,000 DirecTV Now subs in a bit of a rebound there, bringing the streaming service's total to about 500,000.

AT&T added it expects its $85B acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) to close by the end of the year. Recent reports suggest a long review by the government is heading into final stages.

