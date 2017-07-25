United Tech warns of higher prices if service business poached

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) CEO Greg Hayes warns that the company may need to raise prices for its jet engines and aerospace parts if airplane makers try to horn in on some of its lucrative maintenance business.

Jet engine makers typically sell their machines at little or no profit and then make up the money through years of service and parts, but Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) have been edging into that aftermarket business, putting them on a collision course with suppliers, and UTX is considered particularly exposed.

“If we’re going to change that model, where the [plane makers] are going to take more of the aftermarket or demand more of the aftermarket, we’re going to have to think about how we price our products,” Hayes said during today's earnings conference call.

UTX spent $10B developing its geared turbofan, and the launch will continue to hurt profits at the Pratt & Whitney division before it starts making money on the installed engines. “If all of a sudden I lose that aftermarket, I don’t have a business going forward,” Hayes said.