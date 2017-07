Crown Castle (CCI +0.4% ) priced the senior notes offering it's launching as part of its Lightower acquisition.

The company's offering $750M in 3.2% senior notes due 2024, and $1B in 3.65% senior notes due 2027. The 2024 notes will be issued at 99.721% of face value (yield of 3.244%), and the 2027 notes will be issued at 99.93% of face value (yield of 3.658%).

That will bring net proceeds of $1.73B, to be used along with stock offerings and cash on hand for the $7.1B Lightower purchase.