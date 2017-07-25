Halliburton says frac sand usage slowing, but analysts say just a blip

Frac sand providers recovered a bit of ground today following yesterday's steep losses in the wake of comments from major fracker Halliburton that its sand usage had declined during Q2 for the first time.

With sand costs rising and availability temporarily limited, HAL said it was being more strategic with sand use for its customers.

Energy analysts including Evercore ISI's James West say the data indicates rising sand rates per well, even if the pace has slowed; West thinks HAL's decline is more a temporary blip reflected by temporary sand shortages before new mines open up, and Raymond James energy analyst Praveen Narra agrees the HAL commentary is more of a "hiccup" than a trend.

But HAL's comments caused shares of sand producers to plunge yesterday amid concern that companies are opening up too much new sand capacity in the next year or so, as evidenced by Fairmount Santrol's proposed new Permian Basin sand mine with 3M tons of planned annual production capacity.

