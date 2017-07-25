QTS Realty beats FFO expectations with leasing volume strong

QTS Realty (QTS -1.5% ) beat expectations for funds from operations in its Q2 results, though EPS was light and EBITDA missed.

Operating FFO rose 0.5% to $35M; reported FFO was up 8.3% to $34.9M. Adjusted EBITDA was $49.2M (up 8%).

The company signed new and modified renewal leases aggregating to $13.3M in incremental annualized rent (up 21.7% from its four-quarter average).

It's guiding to 2017 revenue growth to the low end of its expected 11-13% range, but reaffirming EBITDA guidance for $203M-$211M (above consensus for $202.5M). It's boosting guidance for operating FFO/share to $2.66-$2.78 (vs. consensus for $2.69).

It still expects capex excluding acquisitions to arrive in the $325M-$375M range.

Shares are flat in after-hours trading.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press Release