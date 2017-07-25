SunEdison sets bankruptcy exit as judge OKs reorganization plan

SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) wins final approval for a bankruptcy plan that will leave nothing for shareholders whose investment once had been worth ~$10B.

SUNE will exit Chapter 11 to “continue business operations to administer and maximize the value of the company’s remaining assets,” according to court filings.

SUNE’s second-lien debt holders participating in the exit financing will get 90% of the company’s new common stock as well as 90% of Class A shares in TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) in exchange for backing a rights offering designed to raise $300M for the bankruptcy exit.