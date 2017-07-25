Caterpillar execs worry about lack of U.S. infrastructure, potential steel curbs

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), whose 5.9% gain made it the Dow's biggest winner in today's trade following its highly upbeat Q2 earnings report, signaled cautious optimism about the world's economy during its earnings conference call but expressed frustration with certain conditions in the U.S.

CAT execs emphasized growing demand for Chinese construction and signs of a global mining industry coming back to life as the company raised its outlook for the year, despite sluggish infrastructure spending in the U.S.

CAT is the beneficiary of an upswing in the global economy, as stabilized commodity prices have allowed major developing economies to strengthen, and it is expecting increased demand for excavators in China in response to government spending on public works projects.

But in a contrast to the Chinese market, CAT executives lamented stagnant U.S. government spending on roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and they expressed concern that any attempt to restrict steel imports could put U.S. manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, as domestic steel prices could see a “significant” increase.