New Caesars gets shareholder approvals for restructuring

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ) have gotten their respective shareholders' approvals to merge together, a key step in the reorganization.

CZR is up 2.3% after hours.

Caesars shareholders gave 87.8% approval, and CAC shareholders approved with 95.2% in favor.

The two have gotten approvals from several jurisdictions where they operate and are engaging with regulators in the remaining ones. They expect to complete the merger in the first week of October.

