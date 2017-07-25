Steve Wynn talks the long game in Macau

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) fell 3.76% in AH trading as the bottom line from the company's Wynn Palace propery disappointed. The Macau casino brought in property earnings of $87.4M vs. $116M expected. During the earnings call, CEO Steve Wynn said light rail construction was a "severe" handicap on mass market traffic and other construction nearly has the casino boxed in temporarily.

Results at the Wynn Macau property were also a bit light during the quarter, due in part to Lady Luck, according to Steve Wynn. "At Wynn Macau, we had a most unique statistical anomaly, one that I’ve never seen in my 50 years doing this,” he noted. “Even with enormous volume, one of our leading outlets lost money for an entire month ... In April the bottom fell out and all the players won millions of dollars."

Wynn also hit on one of his favorite conference call themes, chiding analysts for focusing on the quarterly results when the long-term strategy is on track. His big takeway from Macau is that cannibalization hasn't been an issue despite the casino operator's growth in the region.