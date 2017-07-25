SRC Energy +14% after Q2 production surges 84%

SRC Energy (SRCI +13.4% ) shoots higher after reporting 84% Q/Q production growth during Q2 after drilling 22 gross Evans wells and eight gross Weideman wells during H1.

SRCI says it has 36 gross wells that are expected to be turned to sales in Q3, which should contribute to the company's continuing production growth profile in H2 2017.

SCRI raises its FY 2017 production guidance to 32K-34K boe/day from its earlier forecast of 25K-27K boe/day, while reaffirming its full-year capex outlook of $320M-$340M.