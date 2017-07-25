Anadarko rewarded by investors after trimming $300M from 2017 capex

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +3.4% ) pushes higher following its announced $300M in 2017 spending cuts, as U.S. shale companies show the first signs of retrenching due to the low prices they helped inflict.

“If Wall Street rewards [Anadarko] for being more reserved with their activity levels and capital expenditures, then maybe it catches on," says Global Seaport's Mike Kelly, while if APC shares suffer, “other people will be reticent about coming out and saying, ‘we’re cutting as well.’"

APC’s move follows yesterday's assessment from top fracking services provider Halliburton, whose CEO Dave Lesar said the U.S. oil surge is “showing signs of plateauing, and customers are tapping on the brakes."

Kelly notes that APC faced some unique circumstances in Q2: Production volumes have dropped in Colorado after April's fatal house explosion as the company's shutting down 3K wells in the state for further inspections.

And as Bloomberg's Liam Denning notes, APC is not cutting back in its core shale positions in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Delaware area of the Permian Basin; Q2 capital spending on the two basins totaled $461M, up 20% Q/Q, and APC still expects production there to end 2017 at ~150K bbl/day, more than a third higher than the average for Q2.