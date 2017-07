A plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that Senate Republicans have been working on for months failed to get the 60 votes needed for approval Tuesday night.

The tally came out to 43 in favor and 57 against, with nine Republicans voting against the measure.

It's the first of many expected votes this week following the return of John McCain, who had been recovering from recent brain surgery.

