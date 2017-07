A sign of the times? Indonesia is open to rejoining OPEC as long as it's not forced to curb its own crude oil production.

"We would have to have a concession for not following cuts from time to time," said Ignasius Jonan, the nation's energy and mineral resources minister.

The country, which pumps about 800K barrels of crude per day, would become the group's 15th member.

