Hilton Worldwide lifts EBITDA forecast

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) lifts its EBITDA forecast for the full year after knocking out strong results for Q2.

The hotel operator expects FY17 EBITDA of $1.88B to $1.92B vs. $1.86B to $1.90B prior and $1.89B consensus. In Q2, EBITDA came in at $519M vs. $501M expected.

Management also guides for full-year RevPAR growth of +1.0% to +3.0%.

"Development activity continues to be strong with nearly 1 in 4 rooms under construction globally set to become part of our portfolio. Additionally, we expect to increase our luxury distribution by approximately 15 percent this year, including openings in the quarter, such as the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Conrad Osaka, Conrad Guangzhou and Conrad San Luis Potosi," says CEO Christopher Nassetta.

