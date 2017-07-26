FDA Fast Tracks Ablynx's caplacizumab for rare blood disorder

The FDA grants Fast Track status for Ablynx's (OTC:ABYLY) caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare autoimmune blood disorder characterized by blood clots in the small blood vessels throughout the body.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Orphan Drug-tagged caplacizumab is a bivalent anti-von Willebrand (vWF) factor Nanobody that blocks the interaction of ultra-large vWF proteins with platelets which inhibits the formation of micro-clots.

A Phase 3 clinical trial, HERCULES, should be completed by October. The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application in 2018. It filed its application in Europe in February.